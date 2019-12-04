Ruling Party Plans to Table Other Key Bills This Week

Photo : KBS

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) plans to table both fast-tracked reform bills and bills regarding public livelihood this week amid strong opposition from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).A ranking DP member said on Wednesday that the move is part of its efforts to pass the bills before Tuesday of next week, when candidate registration for the general elections begin.The ruling party official added that the party will try to table the election reform fast-track bill, the prosecution reform fast-tracked bill, and three kindergarten bills in that order.DP floor spokesperson Park Chan-dae indicated the party will likely attempt holding a plenary session on Thursday or Friday to make it happen.The LKP on Wednesday began a sit-in in front of the parliamentary plenary chamber, a day after the ruling party and the minor opposition bloc held a surprise plenary session and passed next year’s budget.