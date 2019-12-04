ADB Lowers 2019 Growth Projection for S. Korea to 2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Asian Development Bank(ADB) has cut South Korea’s growth projection for this year to two percent.It marks a tenth of a percentage point downgrade from the institutions’ previous outlook made in September.The institution had lowered the 2019 projection for the country twice, including by point-one percentage point in July and point-three percentage point in September.Next year’s growth outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy was also revised downward by point-one percent to two-point-three percent.The ADB cited a drop in facility investment and sluggish exports for the latest downgrade along with global trade tensions and Japan’s export curbs on South Korea.