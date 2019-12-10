Ex-Justice Minister Questioned for Third Time over Corruption Allegations

Photo : KBS

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was grilled by prosecutors for a third time over alleged improprieties involving him and his family.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Cho appeared for questioning at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and returned home at about 8 p.m.Prosecutors grilled the former minister over a series of allegations including a dubious private equity fund investment by his family and the suspected fabrication of his daughter's credentials for school admissions.It is unclear whether Cho engaged with the prosecution, as he exercised his right to remain silent during two previous rounds of interrogation on November 14 and 21.The former minister, who also served as the presidential secretary for civil affairs, is likely to be summoned again as early as this week over suspicions he may be linked to an alleged coverup of an investigation into a former vice mayor of Busan who faces bribery charges.