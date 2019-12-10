Authorities Continue to Fight Forest Fire in Gangwon Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire and forest authorities resumed operations on Thursday morning to put out a forest fire that broke out the previous day on a mountain in Gangwon Province.Authorities mobilized about 110 firefighters and forestry officials and seven helicopters at 7 a.m. to contain the blaze, which started on Mount Baekseok in Jeongseon County at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday.Forest authorities mobilized some 20 people to put out the fire on Wednesday but failed to fully extinguish it due to strong winds and the rough terrain of the mountain.Authorities believe Thursday's efforts to contain the blaze will be successful as winds have died down and flames did not spread much overnight.