China, Russia Urge UNSC to Ease N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

China and Russia, key allies of North Korea, have urged the UN Security Council to ease sanctions against the regime in a bid to move the situation on the Korean Peninsula forward.At a UN Security Council session on Wednesday, China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said that it is imperative for the Security Council to take action and invoke reversible provisions in North Korea-related resolutions as soon as possible in light of the evolving situation on the peninsula.The Chinese envoy said that the council must make necessary adjustments to sanctions to alleviate the suffering of the North Korean people and create a fruitful environment for dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.Russia echoed China's calls for eased sanctions, with its UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia saying that the Security Council has not taken sufficient steps despite positive momentum last year regarding the North Korea issue.The Russian envoy added that it's important to induce cooperation from North Korea, stressing reciprocity and a step-by-step approach.