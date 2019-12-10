US House Passes Annual Defense Bill that Restricts USFK Truncation

Photo : KBS

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a defense bill containing a provision restricting a reduction of American troop presence in South Korea.The Democrat-controlled House on Wednesday passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) for fiscal year 2020 by a vote of 377 to 48.NDAA now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate, which is expected to pass the 738-billion-dollar defense policy bill by the end of next week.U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Wednesday that he will sign the defense bill immediately after it passes Congress.The bill reportedly includes a provision that would require the secretary of defense to certify that any reduction in the 28-thousand-500 U.S. troops in South Korea supports U.S. national security interests.