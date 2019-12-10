US Senate Committee Passes Resolution Highlighting S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. Senate committee passed a resolution highlighting the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Senator Bob Menendez, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted on Wednesday that the resolution he introduced expresses the importance of the alliance and the contributions of Korean-Americans in the U.S.The resolution states that South Korea and the U.S. enjoy a comprehensive alliance partnership based on shared strategic interests and are closely cooperating to promote international peace and security, economic prosperity, human rights and the rule of law.The resolution recognizes the vital role the alliance plays in promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, calling for the strengthening and broadening of diplomatic, economic and security ties between the two sides.It also recognizes contributions to the diversity and prosperity of the U.S. made by over two million Korean-Americans living in the country.