Minor Opposition Lawmakers Form 'New Conservative Party'

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of lawmakers from the minor conservative Bareunmirae Party have established a new party, roughly translated into English as the "New Conservative Party."Rep. Ha Tae-keung, who chairs the party's preparatory committee, announced the name on Thursday as the group prepares for next year's general elections.The name was selected out of some one-thousand-860 submitted by the public.Ha said the new right-wing party will be mostly led by young people and moderates and will work to reconstruct conservatism in South Korea based on principles from member Yoo Seong-min.Yoo said the new party, while starting off small, will gradually expand to become a successful reform-minded conservative party.