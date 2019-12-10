NHK: Japanese FM Seeks Meeting with S. Korean Counterpart Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is reportedly seeking to meet with his South Korean counterpart on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting(ASEM) in Madrid next week.Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday that Motegi plans to ask Seoul to work towards resolving the wartime forced labor reparations issue during a potential meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at the ASEM forum set to be held from Sunday to Monday.The ministers may also discuss the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of a trilateral summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on December 24.Bilateral relations have been strained since the South Korean top court last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.Tokyo, in apparent retaliation to the rulings, enforced export restrictions targeting South Korea in July. Seoul countered with its own trade restrictions and nearly pulled out of a bilateral intel-sharing agreement with Tokyo last month.Japan maintains all reparation issues were settled in the 1965 bilateral treaty normalizing relations between Seoul and Tokyo.