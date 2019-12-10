Chinese Ambassador: Xi Considering Visit to S. Korea During First Half of 2020

Photo : YONHAP News

China's ambassador to South Korea says that Chinese President Xi Jinping is considering a visit to Seoul in the first half of next year.Qiu Guohong made the revelation at a forum hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries on Thursday, noting a recent visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of preparations for reciprocal visits by the leaders of the two countries.Qiu said such high-level relationships between the two sides provide an important opportunity in the development of ties between Seoul and Beijing.In a likely reference to a bilateral row over Seoul's deployment of the U.S.' THAAD anti-missile defense system, the ambassador said he believes that after weathering the storm, Seoul-Beijing ties will emerge more robust and friendly.Referring to the Moon Jae-in administration's New Southern Policy aimed at bolstering partnerships in South and Southeast Asia, Ambassador Qui suggested that Seoul and Beijing combine efforts to achieve such ends.