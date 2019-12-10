Biegun Meets with UNSC Member States ahead of Council Meeting on N. Korea

Photo : KBS

The U.S.' top nuclear envoy met with representatives from UN Security Council member states, as well as South Korea and Japan, on Wednesday ahead of a council meeting on North Korea.During a luncheon at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun reportedly stressed the severity of the current situation, calling for a unified front against the North's provocations.Biegun is also arranging to visit the Korean Peninsula next week to speak with South Korean officials and to seek a meeting with the North Korean side.Pyongyang has ratcheted up tensions as its end-of-year deadline for Washington to offer more concessions in their stalled denuclearization talks draws near.Earlier in the week, Pyongyang said it conducted a "very important test," presumed to be a rocket engine experiment, at its Tongchang-ri satellite launch site, raising speculation that it may be gearing up for a possible intercontinental ballistic missile test.