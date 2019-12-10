BOK: US Rate Freeze 'Generally' Meets Expectations

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) said on Thursday that the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged “generally” meets market expectations.The Fed decided the day prior to maintain the key U.S. rate in a target range of one-point-five percent to one-point-75 percent.Yoon Myun-shik, senior deputy governor for the South Korean central bank, made the assessment in a meeting with reporters following a BOK market evaluation meeting.Yoon said U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks that there should be “persistent and significant” inflation before additional rate hikes are viewed as dovish, pointing to stock market rebounds and a weaker dollar following the decision.Yoon said South Korea will continue to monitor market uncertainties, such as the European Central Bank’s monetary policies, upcoming general elections in the U.K and U.S.-China trade tensions.