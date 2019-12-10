Rival Party Tensions over Fast-Tracked Bills Escalate

Photo : KBS

Tensions between rival political parties escalated on Thursday ahead of a possible vote on contentious electoral and prosecutorial reform bills placed on fast track.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) requested a plenary session on Friday to put the reform bills up for a vote, with DP floor leader Lee In-young saying the ruling party has decided it can no longer wait for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) to come on board.The DP, nonetheless, continued to urge the LKP to return to the negotiating table while it pushes to finalize negotiations on the reform bills with minor opposition parties and a coalition of lawmakers by Friday morning.The LKP, for its part, continued a sit-in protest in front of the National Assembly's plenary chamber, with party chair Hwang Kyo-ahn accusing the ruling camp of attempting to rush the vote on the reform bills to achieve a "leftist dictatorship."The LKP is exploring ways to prevent the passage of the reform bills in their current state, including a filibuster and negotiations.Meanwhile, minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) floor leader Oh Shin-hwan, who will soon leave the party for a new party due to disagreements with BP leadership, urged the DP to restart negotiations with party floor leaders.