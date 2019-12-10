Assembly Speaker Summons Meeting with Floor Leaders of 3 Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Thursday convened a meeting to be held with the floor leaders of three parliamentary negotiation groups to discuss referring fast-tracked reform bills to the plenary session for a vote.Assembly spokesperson Han Min-soo told reporters that the meeting is scheduled for around 5:30 p.m. along with the attendance of the floor leaders and deputy floor leaders from each of the three parties.If all three sides agree to the gathering, ruling Democratic Party floor leader Lee In-young and his counterparts from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party are expected to hold negotiations on when to convene a plenary meeting and introduce the fast-tracked reform bills to the floor.