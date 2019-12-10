LKP to Offer Extra Points to Younger Candidates in General Election Primaries

Photo : KBS

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party will offer extra points to youth candidates running in primaries for next year's general elections in an effort to lower the threshold for political newbies.The LKP's election planning team announced on Thursday a blueprint for candidate nominations.Under the plan, for candidates aged 34 and younger running in primary races, 50 percent extra points will be given to those who are political novices and 40 percent to those who are not.For instance, a political rookie qualifying for the age limit who wins one thousand votes in a primary will gain a further 500 for a total tally of 15-hundred votes.Under LKP rules, a novice is someone who has never taken part not only in the party's primaries but any election governed by the National Election Commission.