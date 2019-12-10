LKP Accuses Daejeon Police Chief of Violating Election Laws

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s main opposition party, which has been accusing a regional police chief of attempting to intervene in a mayoral election, has fired more allegations at him.A special committee of the Liberty Korea Party(LKP) said on Thursday that it had filed a criminal accusation with the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office against Daejeon police chief Hwang Un-ha for election law violations.The committee argued Hwang broke the law by giving out hundreds of letters of appreciation or dolls to Daejeon citizens since he was appointed to the post in December of last year, noting those acts constitute illegal donations.It claimed Hwang also violated laws banning election intervention by public officials by holding a book launch event early this month in a district he is bidding to run for in next year's general elections.The conservative party claims Hwang, while previously serving as Ulsan police chief, ordered investigations into corruption allegations involving aides of then Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon in the run-up to the city's mayoral elections in June 2018.The LKP suspects the presidential office was behind the alleged scheme to help elect current Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, who has close ties with President Moon Jae-in.