N. Korea Slams US for Calling 'Provocative' UNSC Meeting

North Korea strongly criticized the United States on Thursday for convening a UN Security Council meeting, saying the "provocative act" has helped it decide which path to take in deadlocked nuclear talks.A spokesperson from the North's Foreign Ministry made the remarks in a statement carried by state-run media.The statement came after the U.S. convened a UN Security Council session on Wednesday and said it is prepared to be flexible in talks with North Korea but warned the regime against provocations.The North Korean spokesperson said that arranging the meeting was a "foolish thing which will boomerang" back to the U.S., adding that it has helped North Korea make a clear decision on which path it will take.The spokesperson said that it is "too natural" that the U.S. has nothing to present through negotiations despite talking about dialogue.The statement added that North Korea has nothing more to lose and is ready to take a countermeasure corresponding to anything that the U.S opts for.