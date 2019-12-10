S. Korea, Indonesia Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Indonesia on Thursday agreed to enhance defense cooperation between the two nations, including a joint project to develop a next-generation fighter jet.South Korea's Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, held talks in Jakarta to discuss the security situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as ways to strengthen bilateral defense relations.Seoul's Defense Ministry said the two sides also agreed to promote cooperation and exchanges in military education and UN peacekeeping operations.Minister Jeong also met with Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, the Indonesian head of the joint fighter jet project, and stressed the importance of the KF-X/IF-X project.The ministry expressed hope that the government will secure continued support from Indonesia for its New Southern Policy and the peace process on the Korean Peninsula after Jeong's visit and that the two nations will see further development in bilateral defense cooperation.