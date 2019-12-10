S. Korea's Export Prices Fall for Third Straight Month in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's export prices fell for the third consecutive month in November.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Friday, the export price index, in terms of Korean won, came to 97-point-11 in the month, down one-point-eight percent from a month earlier.From the same month last year, the index dropped six-point-two percent, marking a sixth consecutive month of on-year decline.The central bank attributed the drop to the strengthening of the local currency against the U.S. dollar in October as well as a one-point-seven percent on-month drop in export prices of computers and electronics.The import price index slipped one percent on-month to 107-point-one in November despite a slight rise in crude oil prices. From a year earlier, the import price index dropped two-point-one percent.