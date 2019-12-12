DP to Put Contentious Fast-Tracked Reform Bills to a Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) says contentious fast-tracked electoral and prosecutorial reform bills as well as legislation concerning people's livelihoods will be put up for a parliamentary vote on Friday.DP Chair Lee Hae-chan made the announcement earlier on Friday, saying the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) rejected the DP's proposal to negotiate and continues to protest the fast-tracked bills.Lee said although dialogue and compromise should be prioritized, it is the basic principle of democracy to make a decision by a majority vote if one party refuses to negotiate.The DP chair said that the door remains open for the LKP to engage in talks on the fast-tracked electoral reform bill, however, as it dictates election rules.