NSC Discusses Seoul's Possible Contributions to Maritime Security

The presidential office held a meeting on recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and other security issues.National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong presided over the National Security Council standing committee gathering on Thursday.The top office said participants discussed potential ways Seoul could contribute to global maritime security and to protect South Korean nationals and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.The meeting sparked speculation that Seoul is leaning toward accepting U.S. calls to join a Washington-led coalition to safeguard the strait amid heightened tensions with Iran.The U.S. has been pressing South Korea and other countries to do so, and the Moon Jae-in administration has reviewed possible ways to contribute to such efforts.There was speculation that South Korea may expand the operation radius of its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit which is currently operating in waters off Somalia in the Gulf of Aden.The government has reportedly not made any conclusions but is considering a diverse array of options.