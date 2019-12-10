US Defense Budget Bill Says GSOMIA Must Be Maintained

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill on the U.S. defense budget for next year includes language outlining the importance of renewing the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) between South Korea and Japan.The National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) for fiscal year 2020, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives this week, states alliances with both Asian countries are crucial for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.It adds the U.S. and its allies share concern over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and that their cooperation is essential to dealing with weapons of mass destruction proliferation, maritime security and freedom of navigation in the region.The NDAA also says GSOMIA must be maintained as Washington considers security cooperation between its allies essential to defending regional peace and stability and promoting mutual interests.​The defense bill initially drew public attention in South Korea as it contains a provision restricting a reduction of American troop presence in the country.The House passed the 738-billion-dollar defense policy bill on Wednesday, and the Senate is expected to pass it by the end of next week.