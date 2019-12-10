Prosecutors to Indict Ex-Busan Vice Mayor over Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's prosecution is set to indict a former Busan city official on bribery charges.An official at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office said on Friday that the investigative agency plans to indict ex-Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo later in the day.Yoo, a former official at the Financial Services Commission(FSC), is accused of receiving bribes worth a combined 50 million won from three to four financial firms and soliciting his brother's employment during his term at the state regulator.Prosecutors believe Yoo returned the favor by ensuring the firms were exempt from various state restrictions.The prosecution, which is also investigating alleged intervention in a probe of the bribery allegations in 2017 by the presidential office, questioned members of the probe team at the time and several key ruling camp figures.Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who was then the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, is soon expected to be summoned for questioning.