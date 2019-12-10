Gov't Projects One Economically Active Person in S. Korea to Support One Senior in 50 Years

Photo : KBS

The government estimates that every working person in South Korea will be financially supporting a non-working senior citizen within the next 50 years, another reminder of South Korea's rapidly-aging population.Statistics Korea released a report on Friday projecting that 47 percent of the country's population will be 65 or older by 2067, over three times 2017's rate of around 14 percent.This means one economically active individual will have to look after one non-working senior within 50 years time, compared to the current six to one ratio.The state agency said this would be one of the highest levels of elderly support anywhere in the world.Meanwhile, the report added that seniors and other vulnerable social groups are at greater risk of being involved in traffic accidents. Seniors accounted for 44-point-five percent of all traffic deaths in 2018, a sharp increase from 34-point-six percent in 2012.