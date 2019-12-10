Rival Parties on Collision Course over Electoral Reform Bill on Fast-Track

Photo : KBS

Rival parties are set to collide at a plenary session scheduled for three p.m. as the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is expected to filibuster a fast-tracked electoral reform bill.Floor leaders from the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party agreed earlier on Friday to hold the session during a meeting chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.At the meeting, the DP said it will try and introduce the electoral reform bill and other controversial fast-tracked legislation to the floor. The LKP said it would move to block the electoral reform bill.Other pending legislation that did not make it to the floor earlier this week are also expected to handled at Friday's session.This includes 22 budget-related bills and legislation pertaining to people's livelihoods, as well as three fast-tracked kindergarten-related bills.