S. Korea Weighing Participation in US-led Strait of Hormuz Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering participating in a U.S.-led campaign to defend the Strait of Hormuz.An official from the Defense Ministry said on Friday that the U.S. has directly and indirectly requested the presence of South Korean troops in the Strait of Hormuz, adding no decision has yet been made.The remarks come a day after the presidential office said the standing committee of the National Security Council(NSC) discussed ways to protect South Korean nationals and vessels in the area and contribute to international efforts to ensure maritime security there.Aside from troop deployment, Seoul is reportedly considering dispatching a liaison officer to the U.S.-led command in the region and broadening operational areas of its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit, which is currently operating in the Gulf of Aden.The U.S. has been asking its allies to join a military coalition in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure freedom of navigation amid simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran.