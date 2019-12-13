Main Opposition Party Blocks Assembly Chamber in Protest of Fast-tracked Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival parties are set to collide over an election reform bill and other fast-tracked legislation.As a plenary session was scheduled to open at three p.m. Friday, lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) blocked the entry of the parliamentary chamber.LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn warned that ruling party lawmakers will have to step on him if they want to get inside and push ahead with the bills.Floor leaders from the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party met earlier in the day in hopes of a breakthrough. National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang mediated the talks, but the three parties only confirmed their differences.While the ruling party is seeking to introduce revisions to the election law, as well as disputed legislation on establishing an independent anti-corruption state investigator, the main opposition is threatening a filibuster to block them from being put to a vote.