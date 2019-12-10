Moon Orders Policy Package on One-Person Households

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered comprehensive measures for one-person households.After receiving a briefing on next year's economic policy direction from Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Friday, Moon cited the need for policy changes in accordance with the rapid increase in one-person households.He noted that the current housing and social policies are based on the standard of four-member families.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said the direction of economic policies for 2020 will be finalized next week based on the discussions held Friday and after consultations among related agencies.The briefing was also attended by senior officials of the National Economic Advisory Council and the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning, among others.