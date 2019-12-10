S. Korea Withdraws Bid to Host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's football governing body has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, citing strained inter-Korean relations.The Korea Football Association(KFA) made the announcement Friday which was the deadline for countries to submit their bid to FIFA.South Korea applied for the bid in April with an interest to co-host the tournament with North Korea.The KFA said that cross-border relations have changed and also cited that FIFA's new regulations on World Cup operations in some areas contradict South Korean law on hosting international sporting events.The KFA has not had an opportunity to discuss a joint bid with North Korea and therefore has been pushing for a sole bid.FIFA has decided to abolish the current model of allowing host countries to form local organizing committees and will instead set up its own entity to directly host tournaments.