Presidential Office Questions Accuracy of US Professor's War Prediction

Photo : KBS

South Korea's presidential office said it will not issue any particular statement regarding a former U.S. official's recent remarks on the possibility of a second Korean War.A senior presidential official refrained from making any comments on the issue when asked by reporters on Friday about the government's stance on predictions that the risk of another Korean War has increased.The official instead questioned the accuracy of such assessments made by American experts and former officials who do not represent the U.S. government.Graham Allison, a political scientist at Harvard University and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense, told an academic forum in Japan that the chance of war is increasing as the deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea continues.According to the Japanese daily Sankei Shimbun, which covered the forum on Thursday, the professor said the probability was "lower than 50 percent," but still called the current situation "very dangerous." He also reportedly called on Japan and China to play their roles to avoid war.