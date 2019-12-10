US Nuke Envoy to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea next week amid rising tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, Biegun will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon on Monday.The two are expected to share assessments on North Korea's recent rocket engine test and discuss ways to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table.In Seoul, Biegun will also visit the presidential office and meet with experts while possibly seeking to contact North Korea at the inter-Korean border truce village of Panmunjom.Even if contact does not materialize, Biegun is expected to urge North Korea to refrain from provocations and underline U.S. flexibility in negotiations.