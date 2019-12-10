Interfax: Russia More Active in Deporting Illegal N. Korean Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia is reportedly getting stricter in dealing with North Koreans illegally staying in the country.Interfax reported on Friday that North Koreans in Russia's Far Eastern region who overstay their visas are subject to the strengthened measures.According to a source cited in the report, the Russian government’s move is related with a United Nations Security Council resolution concerning overseas North Korean workers.Under UNSC Resolution 2397, adopted in December of 2017, UN member countries are required to submit a final report on how they follow through with the regulation in 24 months, which falls on December 22.Interfax said train tickets for travel between Russia and the North through the end of the year are sold out, apparently influenced by the Russian government’s policy on North Korean workers.