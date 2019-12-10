EBS Chief Apologizes for 'Boni Hani' Scandal

Photo : KBS

The head of South Korea’s state-funded broadcaster of educational contents has apologized over allegations that a male cast members of a popular program physically and sexually harassed an underage female colleague.EBS CEO Kim Myung-joong appeared on EBS news on Friday and bowed his head, saying he was deeply sorry for disappointing the viewers.He also apologized to the victim and her family and promised all efforts to further protect the rights of children and adolescents. He also vowed to prevent the recurrence of a similar incident.Controversy ignited around the EBS kids show “Tok! Tok! Boni Hani" after a male host pretended to hit his fellow 15-year-old female host in a recent episode. Adding fuel to the fire, a separate allegation emerged that another male host of the program made inappropriate sexual comments and cursed at the young female host.