Coach Park Visits S. Korea with Vietnamese Team for Training

Park Hang-seo, the South Korean head coach of Vietnam's national football team, has landed in Korea with his athletes for training.Park arrived at Gimhae International Airport Saturday morning alongside Vietnam's under-23 youth team.Speaking to reporters, he thanked the Korean people for their encouragement, support, and cheering for Vietnam. He said it's a personal honor that Vietnam clinched the football title at the Southeast Asian Games under his watch for the first time in 60 years.The Korean coach who continues to rewrite the country's soccer history attributed the achievement to what he called the "spirit of Vietnam" as well as the team's unity and growing confidence of the players.The under-23 team will train in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province until December 22nd to prepare for the Asian Football Confederation championships taking place in Thailand next month.