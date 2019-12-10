Deputy Security Adviser Holds Talks with USFK Commander

Photo : KBS

Deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-jong met with the commander of U.S. Forces Korea Robert Abrams on Friday.In a tweet, he said he met with the general and discussed Korean Peninsula affairs and alliance issues including defense costs.Kim said that during the conversation with commander Abrams that lasted over 100 minutes, he felt assured of overcoming any difficulties through the Korea-U.S. alliance.He also posted a photo of the meeting.Kim said the two have previously met on September 19th over breakfast where they discussed the alliance and strategies for Northeast Asia.