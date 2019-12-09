N. Korea Says it Again Conducted Crucial Test at Satellite Launch Site

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Saturday that it has carried out a crucial test at its key space launch facility for the second time in six days.A spokesperson of the Academy of National Defense Science said a very significant test was conducted from 10:41 p.m. to 10:48 p.m. Friday evening at the Sohae satellite launching site.The spokesperson added that its defense scientists were honored by the praise from the Central Committee of the Workers' Party on site and that the series of achievements will further strengthen the nation's strategic deterrence against nuclear war.Pyongyang had made a similar announcement on December 8th, celebrating the success of a "very significant test."