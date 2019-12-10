S. Korea, Japan to Hold Export Control Talks in Tokyo Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold export control talks on Monday in Tokyo in efforts to resolve their months-long trade dispute.The two Asian neighbors plan to hold director general-level talks on export control systems in the first official gathering of trade officials after South Korea conditionally suspended the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, with Japan last month.In the first such talks in three years, the two sides are expected to seek a breakthrough in the ongoing disputes over history and trade issues and may release the outcome in a summit, which is likely to come on December 24 in China.A Seoul official said that it is hard to predict the outcome of the planned talks, but the two sides will hold sufficient discussions.