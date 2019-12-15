N. Korea Aims to Develop Strategic Weapon to Counter US Nuclear Threat

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Saturday that it successfully carried out another crucial test recently and the newly tested technologies will be used to develop a strategic weapon to counter the United States' nuclear weapon.In a statement carried out by the state Korean Central News Agency, North Korea's Chief of the General Staff Pak Jong-chon said that the Academy of National Defense Science successfully conducted a significant test again recently.Pak said that the priceless data, experience and new technologies gained in the recent tests will be fully applied to the development of another strategic weapon for definitely and reliably restrain and overpower the nuclear threat of the United States.He added that North Korea has stored up a tremendous power and the military is fully ready to put into action any decision by leader Kim Jong-un.Pak also warned that the United States and other hostile forces will spend the year-end in peace only when they hold off any words and deeds provoking North Korea.The statement did not provide details on the test, but North Korea said earlier on Saturday that it has carried out a crucial test at its key space launch facility for the second time in six days.A spokesperson of the Academy of National Defense Science said a very significant test was conducted from 10:41 p.m. to 10:48 p.m. Friday evening at the Sohae satellite launching site.