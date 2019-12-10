S. Korea Adds over 280,000 Jobs through November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 280-thousand jobs through November this year to post a nearly three-fold increase from a year earlier.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the country added 281-thousand jobs on-year during the first eleven months of the year, compared to an increase of 97-thousand jobs posted last year.The increase is mainly attributed to a rise in the number of employed people among senior citizens thanks to the government's active fiscal spending to increase jobs, with 367-thousand jobs increased among people aged 60 or older during the cited period.In contrast, the number of employed people in their 30s and 40s decreased by 58-thousand and 165-thousand, respectively.As of November, the employment rate of South Koreans in their 30s stood at 78-point-six percent, up point-eight percentage points, while the comparable figure for people in their 40s slipped one-point-one percentage point to 78-point-four percent.