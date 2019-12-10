S. Korea, China, Japan Agree to Cooperate on Health, Infectious Diseases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, China and Japan have agreed to share their information and distribution networks of vaccines in case of outbreaks of infectious diseases.Seoul's Health and Welfare Ministry said on Sunday that the three nations reached the agreement at the Tripartite Health Ministers Meeting in Seoul held on Saturday and Sunday.At the meeting, the ministers adopted a joint statement vowing close trilateral cooperation on promoting universal health coverage, tackling infectious diseases and striving to achieve active and healthy aging for their citizens.In the statement, the three nations vowed to provide diverse, low-cost medical services by sharing the good practice of the effective use of personal health data and using information and communications technology and big data.The three neighbors also stressed the importance of swift communication and information sharing during crisis situations, monitoring regional health threats, and promoting capabilities to counter threats from infectious diseases.