Ruling Party Says it Will No Longer Seek Revision to Election Reform Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Political parties on Sunday failed to reach a consensus on controversial reform bills, clouding the prospect of parliamentary passage of the bills on Monday.Faced with strong criticism and protest from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), the ruling Democratic Party(DP) has sought to produce a final agreement on fast-tracked prosecutorial and election reform bills with minor opposition parties excluding the LKP.The DP announced on Sunday that such efforts, which also include a group of lawmakers in a so-called "four-plus-one" consultative body, failed to reach an agreement.DP chief spokesperson Hong Ik-pyo said after a meeting with party leaders that the DP will no longer push for revised or negotiated plans regarding the election bill.Hong added that based on such principles the ruling party will begin a new round of negotiations with the LKP and minor Bareunmirae Party as well as the "four-plus-one" body on Monday.The ruling party plans to table the election bill in its original form at a plenary parliamentary session if it fails to reach agreement with opposition parties.The DP also criticized the LKP's continued opposition to the contentious bills, taking particular issue with the LKP's street protest held over the weekend.