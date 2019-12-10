Former Ulsan Mayor to be Questioned for Second Day in Election Meddling Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon will be questioned by prosecutors for a second consecutive day on Monday as part of a probe into alleged top office intervention into the city's mayoral election last year.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office plans to summon the former mayor of the southeastern city as a witness on Monday morning after questioning him for about seven hours from 2:30 p.m. the previous day.Kim, who is affiliated with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, served as mayor of Ulsan for four years but lost a reelection bid in June 2018 to Song Cheol-ho, a member of the ruling Democratic Party and close confidant of President Moon Jae-in.Kim says he lost due to undue influence by the presidential office.On Sunday, Kim was reportedly quizzed about apparent tip-offs offered to the top office by Ulsan Vice Mayor Song Byung-gi about bribery allegations involving Kim's aides.