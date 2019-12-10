'Parasite' Wins Top Awards from Chicago Film Critics Association

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean film "Parasite" collected four awards at this year's Chicago Film Critics Association Awards(CFCA), tied for most of any single film.The CFCA announced Saturday that Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller won the awards for best picture and best director."Parasite" also topped the best foreign film and best original screenplay categories.It's the latest achievement for Bong's classism critique, which has already won the Cannes Film Festival's top Palme d'Or prize and has earned Golden Globe nominations for best director, best script and best foreign film.The film appears poised to earn further accolades at the upcoming Academy Awards as "Parasite" will very likely be included on a shortlist of candidates for best foreign language film to be announced late Monday.