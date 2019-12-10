S. Korea's Exports Fall 14.4% in November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports fell more than ten percent in November from a year earlier, amid sluggish exports of chips, displays and petrochemical products.According to final data released by the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country's outbound shipments reached 44-point-one billion dollars last month, down 14-point-four percent on-year.Imports also dropped 13 percent on-year last month to 40-point-seven billion dollars, with the country's trade surplus reaching three-point-three billion dollars in November.The figure marks the 94th straight month in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.Exports of electronics rose four-point-four percent on-year last month to post an increase for the 12th straight month, while shipments of semiconductors declined for the 12 consecutive month by plunging over 30 percent on-year in November.