Biegun: US Has No Deadline in Denuclearization Negotiations with N. Korea

Washington's top nuclear envoy on Monday said the United States has no deadline to fulfill what was agreed upon in the denuclearization deal between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea, adding he has no intention to give up on the stalled negotiations.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made the remarks Monday in Seoul, where he arrived a day prior, after discussing Pyongyang's recent military provocations with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon.Biegun then proposed a meeting with the North Korean side, encouraging them to get in contact and return to talks, saying "It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done."South Korea's chief envoy Lee, meanwhile, said Seoul and Washington agreed to continue coordinating efforts toward the denuclearization of and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Biegun's remarks come amid an exchange of heated rhetoric between the U.S. and the North ahead of Pyongyang's year-end deadline for Washington to exercise more flexibility in their talks.