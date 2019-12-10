S. Korea Provides $500,000 to Palestine's Poorest via WFP

Photo : KBS

The South Korean government has provided some 580 million won, or roughly 500-thousand U.S. dollars, to the UN World Food Program(WFP) to help provide food to impoverished Palestinians.Kim Dong-ki, the head of South Korea’s Representative Office to Palestine, said Sunday that the funds were provided to the UN food agency earlier this month.Kim said the WFP will use the aid to provide food vouchers to Palestinians living in extreme poverty.According to the WFP, some 38-thousand Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will benefit from the South Korean aid.South Korea provided a similar aid package to poor Palestinians worth one million dollars in 2017 via the WFP.