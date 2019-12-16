Biegun Proposes Meeting with N. Korean Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun says Washington has not given up on nuclear talks with North Korea. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul, the American envoy also publicly offered to meet with his North Korean counterparts.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Washington's top nuclear envoy is in Seoul and is seeking to meet with his North Korean counterpart.[Sound bite: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun]"Here today, let me speak directly to our counterparts in North Korea. It is time for us to do our jobs. Let's get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us. We are fully aware of the strong potential for North Korea to conduct major provocations in the days ahead. To say the least, such an action will be most unhelpful in achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Monday extended the invitation during a joint news conference with South Korea's chief nuclear envoy.Biegun reiterated that the Donald Trump administration will not give up on nuclear talks with North Korea.[Sound bite: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun]"In their statements, much has been said about North Korea's end of the year deadline. On this point, let me be absolutely clear. The U.S. does not have a deadline. We have a goal to fulfill the commitments the two leaders made during their historic summit meeting in Singapore."Following disappointing talks with President Trump in Hanoi in February, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set the year's end as a deadline for the U.S. to soften its stance in the stalled nuclear talks.North Korea last month vowed that it would send a “Christmas gift” if the U.S. fails to meet the deadline.[Sound bite: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun]"Let me take a moment to wish all of you here today and all of Korean People the very best during this holiday season. Those of us, who are members of the Christian faith, will soon be celebrating Christmas day, one of the most sacred holy days on our calendar. As always, it is our fervent prayer and hope that this day will usher in a season of peace."On Saturday, the chief of North Korea's general staff announced there was another significant test at the regime’s key Sohae rocket launch facility, stressing that a recent string of achievements will upgrade the North’s nuclear deterrent capabilities.Just six days before the latest experiment, North Korea conducted what is believed to be a rocket engine test at the Sohae site.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.