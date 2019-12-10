Trade Officials from S. Korea, Japan Begin Talks to Resolve Trade Row

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan began director-general-level talks on Monday aimed at resolving their trade row stemming from enduring colonial-era grievances.The two sides kicked off talks at 10 a.m. in Tokyo and are expected to be discussing the transportation of sensitive technologies, export control systems and related policies.South Korea plans to negotiate for the retraction of Japanese export curbs applied against it in July in apparent retaliation over South Korean top court rulings on colonial-era grievances the previous year.Seoul announced the following month that it would scrap the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan but reversed that decision in November.Seoul also suspended an ongoing legal dispute process over the export restrictions at the World Trade Organization.Monday's meeting will be the first between trade officials from the two sides since Seoul's tentative GSOMIA call and is in line with efforts to restore relations with Japan.The meeting comes as President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe in China next week.