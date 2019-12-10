KIDA: N. Korea Could Develop MIRVs if Nuke Talks Collapse

A new report has assessed that North Korea could seek to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM) with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles(MIRV) next year if denuclearization talks fall through.
According to the state-funded Korea Institute for Defense Analyses on Monday, Pyongyang will make efforts to credibly demonstrate its capacity to retaliate against the U.S. in a bid to keep U.S. military pressure in check should dialogue fail to produce progress.
The report said such efforts could include developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles or MIRV-capable ICBMs.
It's the first time a government-funded entity in South Korea, including the Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has alluded to the possibility the North could develop MIRV-capable ICBMs.
Conventional MIRVs are not easy to intercept as three to ten warheads separate from the projectile head and dash toward the target as the missile nears.