KIDA: N. Korea Could Develop MIRVs if Nuke Talks Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report has assessed that North Korea could seek to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM) with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles(MIRV) next year if denuclearization talks fall through.According to the state-funded Korea Institute for Defense Analyses on Monday, Pyongyang will make efforts to credibly demonstrate its capacity to retaliate against the U.S. in a bid to keep U.S. military pressure in check should dialogue fail to produce progress.The report said such efforts could include developing submarine-launched ballistic missiles or MIRV-capable ICBMs.It's the first time a government-funded entity in South Korea, including the Defense Ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has alluded to the possibility the North could develop MIRV-capable ICBMs.Conventional MIRVs are not easy to intercept as three to ten warheads separate from the projectile head and dash toward the target as the missile nears.