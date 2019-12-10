Gov't Tightens Loan Regulations to Stabilize Real Estate Market

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has rolled out new measures aimed at stabilizing the country's real estate market.The measures, jointly announced by the Financial Services Commission, the Land Ministry and the Finance Ministry on Monday, include prohibiting mortgage loans for housing valued over one-point-five billion won in speculative zones.The ban goes into effect Tuesday and applies to all forms of household loans, whether it be for businesses or individuals.Starting next Monday, the loan-to-value ratio for homes valued over 900 million won in speculative areas will be restricted to 20 percent from the current 40 percent.For buyers of housing worth at least 900 million won with mortgage loans, the current two-year grace period for them to move into the new house will be cut down to a one-year period.